Seniors at Greenville Christian will celebrate entering a new chapter of their lives at their graduation ceremony Friday.
Out of the 18 students that make up their class, 15 are planning to continue their education at the university level, one is enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, and two are undecided.
In total, Greenville Christian seniors have been awarded $742,000 in scholarships.
The graduating class has also amassed a total of 81 dual credit hours, and the students have logged a total of 2,200 community service hours.
Greenville Christian’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.