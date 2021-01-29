The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is calling on the community to assist in the naming and design of its mascot.
The mascot is the first of its kind for the chamber, and anyone in the community, including students and businesses, are encouraged to participate.
Director of Membership Lonny Schonfeld said, “We think this will be a fun way to help market our local business community. The intent of the mascot is to have it present at some of our local businesses, community events, and schools. We think it is a great marketing initiative for our local businesses to encourage people to shop locally.”
The mascot’s name and design should represent what it means to be a part of our community.
Chamber officials said they are looking for the design rather than a prototype. The design can be either on paper or digital. All ideas and submissions are welcome.
Digital copies can be sent to lonny@greenvillechamber.com or paper copies can be dropped off at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce offices at 2713 Stonewall.
The deadline to submit a name and/or design is April 1.
