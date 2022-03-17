The Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has weighed in in support of Greenville ISD’s proposed $169.4 million bond issue, which will go to voters on May 7.
The chamber board passed a resolution in February to endorse the bond issue, which calls for:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
In a statement, the Chamber board called education “the best investment to ensure that we have economic growth in our community.”
The quality of a community’s schools can be a “dealmaker” or a “deal breaker” for businesses that are considering making investments in Greenville, the chamber board said.
“Even though the economic benefits of a great school district begins with students, it also includes teachers, staff, our community and communities beyond. Having a new LP Waters, a new Middle School, improvements to the High School and an educational AG Barn will help contribute to our flourishing community.”
In its resolution, the chamber cited robust growth in housing and an expectation of even faster growth, which will place a strain on existing school buildings and infrastructure.
Shelley Corrales, president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, served on a citizens advisory committee that examined the district’s needs and made a recommendation to the school board to conduct the bond election.
Passage of the bond proposal would add about $275 per year in property taxes for a house valued at $250,000, assuming the owner is not 65 or older. Those 65 or older would not pay additional taxes.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors include Chairman Nathan Ehrhart; immediate past Chairman Stenson Sanders; Maranda Spencer, vice chair of finance; Holly Gray, vice chair executive board; Katy Ridge, vice chair executive board; Holly Gotcher, vice chair executive board; Amy Tarpley Wade; Sheilah Bussell; Erica Contreras; Willie Morgan; Derek Price; Vince Patterson; Kevin Banks, ex-officio; Greg Sims, ex-officio; Mandy Stewart; David Ellis; Richard Carter, ex-officio; Bonnie-Jean Stewart; Beth Dattomo; Kelly Bullock; Liz Norman; Sharon Boothe, GISD superintendent; Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, ex-officio; and Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom, ex-officio.
