Hundreds of veterans buried in a local cemetery will be remembered this Christmas during a special ceremony Saturday morning.
East Mount Cemetery, 1600 Marshall St. in Greenville, is hosting a “Wreaths Across America” program starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Organizer John W. Turner said the event is believed to be the first-ever conducted in Greenville, although other nearby communities have hosted Wreaths Across America programs in years past. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission of remembering, honoring and teaching and is expected to conduct more than 1,600 similar events Saturday on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Turner said 365 graves at East Mount are expected to receive the placement of a wreath, which are paid for via individual donations through the national organization.
“We will be paying special honor to one of our Gold Star Mother’s sons who lost his fight due to his service,” Turner said. “He suffered PTSD severely, which caused his death at such a young age.”
The public is being invited to observe the ceremony, which will be conducted under COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Those wanting additional information can contact Turner at 903-217-7127, Shirley Turner at 903-413-0208 or visit the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.