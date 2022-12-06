Friday’s 2022 downtown Christmas Parade of Lights featured a spectacular array of holiday floats, marching bands, gleaming vehicles and pageantry.
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of downtown under beautiful weather conditions to enjoy the event, which was about an hour long.
The Parks and Recreation Department also hosted a parade watching party at the Municipal Building, which featured photos with Santa, a petting zoo and Letters to Santa, where everyone could mail a letter to the Jolly Old Elf and receive a naughty/nice certificate in the mail before Christmas. The movie “Pups Alone” was shown inside the Greenville Municipal Auditorium after the parade.
The list of award winners for the parade included:
First Place — Family First Home Health
Second Place — GEUS
Spirit of Christmas Awards:
Century 21 First Group
GHS FFA
Alliance Bank
Home for the Holidays
Top Rail Church
American Heritage Girls
Majors Field
GHS Cosmetology
Vehicle Awards:
Troy Parsons, 1959 Cadillac Convertible
Brandon King, 1980 Monte Carlo
Becca Stone, 2016 Slingshot
Jason Boyles, 2000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.