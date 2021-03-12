More than $27 billion in federal COVID-19 relief is headed to the state of Texas after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief bill, which included funding for local governments impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the biggest element of the bill has been the $1,400 per person checks many Americans will receive, the bill also featured significant spending on local governments and the city of Greenville is expected to receive about $6.2 million, according to City Manager Summer Spurlock.
Just what the city of Greenville will use the money for is unclear because Spurlock only found out late Thursday of the city’s estimated share in the federal dollars — more than $10 billion of it earmarked for local governments in the state.
“At this point, we don’t have a lot of specifics,” Spurlock said Friday morning.
The state will receive $17 billion and then another $450 million for infrastructure projects.
Hunt County is also expected to receive money from the huge bill. Spurlock said it looks like the city, which weathered the financial storm caused by the pandemic better than some cities, could spend it on infrastructure or to recoup the costs of coronavirus-related expenses.
The aid to cities and counties was one that was fiercely opposed by Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The bill was passed without the support of Republicans, who objected to the size of the bill and who also called it a “liberal wish list.”
However, city government advocacy groups, including the National League of Cities, have praised the plan.
“We thank President Biden for affirming his commitment to supporting America’s hometowns by signing the American Rescue Plan into law,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. “With the stroke of a pen, the president has ensured that a total of $65.1 billion in direct federal aid will be delivered to municipalities across the nation that have experienced unprecedented financial hardships over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
