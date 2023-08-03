Students feel all kinds of emotions at the beginning of a new school year, but a business in Greenville who’s taking steps to help students greet the first day of school with more confidence is Trimsetters Barber Academy, who will be offering free back-to-school haircuts on Sunday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m.
While Trimsetters is a barbers’ school, the free haircuts being offered on Aug. 13 will be done by professional, licensed barbers.
This year will mark the barber academy’s second time offering the free back-to-school haircuts. At last year’s inaugural free haircut event, Trimsetters staff and other volunteer licensed barbers served students of all ethnicities, hair textures and stylistic tastes.
“We want to thank all the barbers that took the time out of their day to come out and help,” Trimsetters posted on its Facebook page after last year’s back-to-school haircut event. “We enjoyed giving back to the community and loved seeing everyone happy with their cut. We hope all the kids have a blessed first day of school.”
The first 50 students who go to this year’s back-to-school haircut event will also be able to pick up a free backpack containing school supplies.
The haircut event isn’t the barber academy’s only recent act of service to the community, as they have also been giving free haircuts to those experiencing homelessness at the United Way of Hunt County’s Streetside Shower events, which are held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Authentic Life Fellowship.
Trimsetters Barber Academy is located at 2715 Traders Rd.
