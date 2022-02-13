The City of Greenville will continue providing a brush drop-off location to assist residents having to clean up in the aftermath of the recent winter storm.
Limbs and brush may be dropped off at Jones Park, at the corner of Dalton and Wright streets, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Feb. 23.
Residents depositing items will be required to present their most recent GEUS bill. Commercial contractors will not be permitted to leave brush.
Waste Connections will also pick up bush at individual homes, but it will only be once per location, and the brush must be by the curb on the scheduled collection days.
Residents do not need to call the company for the pickup. However, if the brush remains at the curb for an extended period of time, then residents should notify the city.
