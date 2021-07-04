Amanda Weaver and Michael Hernandez are competing car dealers, but they share a unique problem — they have almost no cars to sell.
Weaver is the sales manager at Donaghe Ford in Greenville, while Hernandez is the general manager at the Hyundai dealership just down the road from Weaver along Interstate 30. The two competitors are looking out on half-empty lots.
“It’s hard because it’s out of our control,” Weaver said of a near-empty new car lot.
For various reasons, some due to the coronavirus pandemic, car dealers across the country are scrambling to find cars to sell. Take a look at the lots in Hunt County, including those along Interstate 30 in Greenville; you might think these dealers were going out of business.
Still, the dealers are optimistic this is only a short-term problem.
“We are holding up pretty well,” said Hernandez.
For dealers like Hernandez, the shortage of cars has created some unique challenges. Usually looking to compete with other dealers, Hernandez now works with those competitors to help customers find cars or SUVs, including Hyundai’s popular Palisade.
The situation is even more complicated for Weaver because parts shortages have forced Ford to temporarily halt production on the new Bronco SUV and the Ranger pickup truck. Ford blames the problem on a global lack of semiconductor chips.
“It’s all about the chips,” Weaver said.
In an article posted on the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) website, writer Samuel K. Moore said the pandemic led automakers to scale back production, leading other manufacturers to gobble up the industry’s less than 9% share of semiconductor chips.
“By the time car makers realized people still wanted to buy their goods, they found themselves at the back of the line for the chips they needed,” Moore wrote.
Compounding the semiconductor problem, automakers will grow their need for semiconductor chips by 10% over the next year — a trend attributable to the demand for in-vehicle technology. Earlier this year, Intel said it would ramp up production aimed at automakers, but some analysts suggest it could take two years to catch up.
When the pandemic hit, schools and businesses shifted to virtual environments, leading to an increased demand for laptops and tablets.
In turn, the shortfall of new cars has created some peculiar dilemmas for those on the sales floor.
“I’ve never been in a position where we’ve had to turn away business.”
Yes, she said it: turn away business.
Weaver said they are reluctant to sell cars to customers from out of the area, those without trades or those not interested in financing through the dealership. Instead, they are trying to reserve that inventory for existing customers or those on waiting lists.
Chance Donaghe, who owns both Ford and Greenville’s GM dealership, was able to procure additional vehicles from another dealership out of state, which has helped ease the burden, according to Weaver.
That has helped stave off an empty lot, but the unpredictability of the semiconductor chip and parts shortage is leaving uncertainty. If there’s one bit of good news – demand is strong.
Ford reported better than expected second-quarter earnings, bolstered by pre-orders for the Bronco, the electrified F-150 pickup truck and the Maverick pickup truck. However, the company admitted that parts would be a problem. Through the end of May, Ford had an 11% gain over its 2020 year-to-date numbers.
With high demand and low inventory, dealers have too much business. So, buyers better prepare to pay full price and have a trade. The new car shortage has also created a bubble when it comes to used cars. In a report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, used car prices were 30% higher in May of 2021 against the previous year.
Donaghe has a sign posted that it will purchase cars. Weaver said the lack of cars pressures other aspects of the business, including in the repair shop. Loaner cars? Good luck.
Weaver said they could draw from their fleet of cars to provide loaners for service customers, but that is now difficult. Many rental car companies sold off their fleets with travel curtailed, leading to today’s tight rental market.
