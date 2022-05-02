“I felt compelled to write this book,” Charlotte Cook said during a recent interview.
The Greenville resident, who has owned and operated Your Yoga since 2003, is now a published author. Her first novel titled “Outside Looking In” is a fictionalized account based on actualexperiences.
An involving story about a murder and the inner workings of small town justice, “Outside Looking In” qualifies as a true “page turner” — that really good book that you don’t want to put down because you just have to see what will happen.
Because the main characters are fleshed out in a believable manner, the reader can recognize and identify with their struggles.
As the novel unfolds, Cook’s caring nature, her spirituality and her wit become apparent.
“When things kept happening in my life, I started making notes about what transpired for my own peace of mind,” the author said. “One chapter in the book is called ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!’ because it tells about occurrences that might seem unlikely. While there are people who deal with raising grandchildren, with addiction, with incarceration and with death, most folks do not face those things all at the same time.”
As a child, Cook said that when she grew up she wanted to be “a Christian and a writer.”
“When I was young, I wrote poetry,” she said. “Then when I was in school, I wrote an essay about soil conservation that won third place in a statewide contest. As an adult, I wrote short stories, but I did not consider the possibility of writing a novel until I realized my need to tell this particular story. I loved the process of writing; time would fly by even when the manuscript became frustrating.
“My hope is that this book helps and comforts someone. Also, I hope the reader goes to my introduction to find out who I am and how I came to write the book.”
As she tells people, Cook has managed to survive life’s traumas through “God and yoga.”
Those who know her recognize her resilient nature and can see her inner light shining through.
Now her light comes through the printed page as well.
“I prayed about this book,” she said. “Sometimes I was being inspired and guided by something bigger than I am. In addition, the yoga and the writing overlapped, and the yoga made me stronger.
“The yoga helped me with the writing, and the writing helped me with the yoga. I know that sounds kind of strange, but the style of yoga that I teach and writing have the same preciseness. I teach the integrity of the pose, and the same principles apply to writing.”
“Neither the writing or the yoga can be perfect, but we strive and reach and try and then surrender to the process. It’s just a beautiful thing.
“I realized that I just had to be courageous and then surrender and write. I was letting readers see my soul. I had to put it out there in order to help people. I didn’t start out to write a Christian book, but as I wrote, my faith kept surfacing. ”
Cook’s fans can look forward to her next book.
“I enjoyed writing so much that I decided to write another book even before I finished ‘Outside Looking In,’” she said. “The next book will be written from the viewpoint of Adrey, the grandson in the first book. He has lost his stepdad, his uncle and his grandfather, and his mother is incarcerated. The focus will be on his most significant troubles and trials. A homeless man who is a minor character in the first book will have a larger role in the second which will be called ‘Taming the Darkness.’ Both books will be part of my series, ‘Blessing in the Fire.’”
“Outside Looking In” is available on Amazon or at any bookstore.
During the Hunt County Festival of the Arts on Saturday, May 7, Cook will be reading from “Outside Looking In” and signing and selling books at 4 p.m. at Uptown’s At the Top Gallery.
