The added stress surrounding COVID-19 and the precautions made to mitigate it, such as social distancing, have caused many to experience higher levels of depression and harmful thoughts.
In consideration of how commonplace such disillusionment can be, regardless of the reason, Todd Raetz of Greenville – a U.S. Air Force veteran and former high-ranking employee at the National Security Agency (NSA) – wrote a book titled “FIT: Focus, Imagine, Trust: Accomplish Your Mission in Life,” which offers advice based on his own experiences and how he worked to change his thinking while going through hardships.
While Raetz was serving his 26 years in the Air Force as an overseas intelligence analyst, he found his job exciting and fulfilling, but financial problems, a divorce and other problems caused him to become depressed. But, by using the Air Force’s “whole person concept” as a guideline, he worked at training his “mind, body and spirit” to work together in an effort to build resilience.
“The original impetus for the book was that I wanted to capture some of the life lessons I’d learned and pass them along to my grandchildren,” Raetz told the Herald-Banner. “But, as I wrote, the project grew much longer than the original intended scope, so I decided to have it published to try to help others.”
Some of the Air Force’s values that Raetz used in the development of his philosophy were “integrity first,” “service before self,” and “excellence in all we do.” In his book, he expands those principles into six general strategies:
• Convert obstacles into opportunities.
• Turn procrastination into motivation.
• Break bad habits, begin good habits.
• Replace self-doubt with self-confidence.
• Find inner peace and strength.
• Accomplish your mission in life.
In addition to lessons he learned from being in the Air Force, Raetz also incorporated much of the spiritual teaching he gained from growing up in a traditional Christian home.
“Although the Air Force probably didn’t intend to reflect God’s word through their core values, the reality is that God is reflected in all things that are good,” Raetz wrote in a blog on his website. “These core values and scriptures serve as a good code of conduct to live by, especially during difficult times, as you work to accomplish your mission in life.”
In regard to this spiritual aspect of Raetz’ message, pastor Chris Yost of Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville said, “Todd invites readers to access spiritual strength to overcome obstacles through the secularly surprising impact of God.
“As his pastor, I am thrilled to see Todd’s integration of faith in God and pursuit of excellence in life,” Yost added.
Those interested in learning more about the book or hearing more about Raetz’ philosophy on life can visit his website at www.focusimagetrust.com, and the book can be purchased off of Amazon, at https://amzn.to/3ltdaFa.
Now 53, Raetz and his wife, Kathy, moved from Maryland to Greenville, Texas in 2016, after they both retired.
“We always liked Texas, so we knew we wanted to move down here,” Raetz said. “We knew we wanted to live somewhere east of Dallas, so we set an RV up over by Lake Tawakoni, not knowing where we’d eventually end up, but we like it here.”
