Greenville attorney Dan Perkins brings history to life through his vast collection of postcards. For decades, he has searched for examples of that specialized form of correspondence that reveals distinctive evidence of earlier times.
The avid collector is always on the lookout for cards that have something to do with his adopted home town of Greenville. Since Perkins was born and raised in Sherman, he also has a large Sherman postcard collection. While he also collects all kinds of memorabilia, his focus remains on postcards.
Last week, Perkins shared his postcard expertise at the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum’s monthly Lunch Break Special. He began his talk by acknowledging the presence of another collector.
“I started collecting postcards a long time ago, but the pro in the room in collecting postcards is Ms. Roz Lane, who is sitting right there,” Perkins said during his talk.
“She has an unbelievable collection. It’s incredible. So when I started, we would go to the postcard shows. I would try to get there first, and she would try to be first. If she was over here, I’d go that way. If I was over here, she’d go that way. We’d go around the room checking out the Greenville cards first.”
After the talk, collector Roz Lane fondly described their shared zeal for finding and collecting Greenville postcards.
“Dan and I both have been involved in postcard collecting and we ended up in Greenville,” Lane said. “I started out with Black memorabilia and then I added Greenville to it. Dan and I just compete, and I thoroughly enjoy the competition. You bloom where you are planted. I‘m planted here and I want to make sure that I have all the history that I can get of Greenville.”
As Perkins began his collecting, he found that postcards are historical representations that go back to 1870 in France.
“Those imprinted stamped cards became very popular in Europe and in America,” he said. “By June 1873, 31 million cards were purchased in the United States. Then by June 1884, postcards had become a real craze with 84 million sold.
“They were sent for Valentine’s Day and for various other holidays, and banks and businesses ordered them by the thousands to use them for advertising.”
A large part of his postcard collection concerns agriculture in Texas and specifically cotton in Greenville.
“I’ve got four large books filled with postcards about cotton in the state of Texas,” Perkins said. “I have cards about cotton gins, cotton compresses, cotton picking, cotton wagons and cotton weighing. Whatever has to do with cotton, I love it. I’m eventually going to donate the cotton cards to the museum.”
To Perkins, postcards can be compared to modern communication tools such as Twitter, email and Google.
“Kodak invented a camera that printed on postcard-sized paper in 1903, thus inventing the picture postcard,” he said. “There was a picture on one side, and you could only put the address on the back. People started writing around the white border where the picture is, and I think that kind of resembles our tweets. Later, there were divided postcards and you could only write on one part. On one half, you put the address and the other half had the message. That was like email. Then when people communicated with others in distant places as pen pals or postcard pals, it was a bit like Google.”
In addition to his collection of postcards that feature Greenville streetcars and historical local churches and buildings that still exist or have been razed, Perkins collects postcards concerning famous folks from the area.
“John Boles was born and raised in Greenville,” he said. “He was a singer and actor who was discovered by a Hollywood agent while he was performing at the King Opera House. He appeared in 50 motion pictures, starred with every major leading lady of the period and portrayed Shirley Temple’s father in “Curly Top” and “The Little Colonel” among other movies.
“Former major league baseball player Monty Stratton was from Wagner. I have movie posters, letters and contracts about ‘The Stratton Story,’ the film which starred Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson. The feature won an Oscar in 1950.
“I have postcards and memorabilia about the Shields’ Giants, who were from Kingston and were in the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus.
“Other postcards and memorabilia concern Greenville’s middleweight boxing champion Reecy Davis, local football players who played professional football and the 1949 baseball game when the Greenville Majors famously defeated the New York Yankees.”
The extremely rare Greenville postcards in his collection reflect a dark part of Greenville’s past.
“My most valuable postcards are from a very dark part of Greenville history,” he said. “They are real photo cards from 1908 made when Ted Smith was murdered here in Greenville. Ted Smith was a Black man who worked on a farm and was accused by a young white girl of raping her. He was taken to jail, but before he could be charged, a mob estimated at as many as 2,000 people took him from the jail up by Jordan Street and dragged him down Stonewall to Washington Street to the square in front of the Sam Swartz store. They intended to hang him, but burned him instead.
“Originally six of these photos were made. When I first saw them, I was horrified that people wanted this execution to be known and had it put on a postcard.”
Perkins has long been a community activist with a particular interest and commitment to civil rights.
Hunt County historian Carol Taylor commented on Perkins’ infamous postcards.
“His collection of those rare Greenville cards portray the gruesome death of Mr. Smith,” she said. “I did a paper about lynching in Texas, and this was one of the worst. The Greenville newspapers gave detailed descriptions of the event, even telling who was there. Dan has been working to acknowledge Greenville’s history and to improve racial inequality.”
Perkins is involved in both local and national programs to recognize past racism and to advocate for social change.
“I am a member of the Corporation for Cultural Diversity in Greenville, and we’ve been partnering with the Equal Justice System out of Alabama to collect soil samples where someone was murdered or lynched in Hunt County,” he said. “A ceremony is held to collect the soil, and that soil is sent to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. It acknowledges what happened and says that we repent what’s happened. This action is to promote change and to make the world a better place.”
Perkins’ collection of local postcards are on display in the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum’s temporary exhibit area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.