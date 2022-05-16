Beneath the skylights of her Greenville home’s second floor studio, Jeanne Sturdevant creates striking works of art. Utilizing various media, she expresses her distinctive style.
“Whatever medium is in my hand, the same style comes forth,” the artist said. “That’s my thing! It’s always organic lines; I can’t use straight lines. When I was 7 years old, I remember looking at a tree and its branches. I was taken by the tree’s shape.
“Whether I’m doing polymer clay, watercolor monotypes, sterling silver wax models, painting or drawing, it is always my signature style.”
A West Texas native, Sturdevant began her artistic endeavors when her family moved to Lubbock, where she was able to study art in junior high school.
Eventually, she received a masters degree and taught art in Big Spring, Texas, before her marriage to Paul Sturdevant. His career as a federal civil servant took them to Moline, Ill., Cleveland, Detroit, Seattle, Omaha, Boston, and finally to Greenville.
In Greenville, Sturdevant designed extraordinary jewelry.
“Back then, in the corner of the studio was an acetylene tank,” she said. “Because I was working on metal, I had to do soldering. But the solder and I never really got along. It wouldn’t flow the way I wanted it to. After many years, I decided to give up on jewelry making. I left that in the dust.
“A friend of mine was working on polymer clay with little blocks of color. At that point, I had not done painting since I was in graduate school. Even though I had not worked with color in a long time, I was inspired to paint.”
Her paintings, drawings, digitally created works and watercolor monotypes have won acclaim, and she has participated in a number of juried solo and group exhibitions.
“I use the computer in a non-traditional way,” Sturdevant said. “I have virtual pencils and virtual brushes that I have learned to control. The trick is to do surreal kinds of things but make them look believable. I love working with the computer because I don’t get paint on my clothes and I can walk away from it at any point and just save it with its unique file name.”
After she took a workshop in watercolor monotypes, she added this new technique to her repertoire.
“Watercolor monotypes are a hybrid of painting and printing, and they fit into my organic style,” she said. “You paint on a piece of plexiglass with watercolors. You put the paint on with a light-colored soap, like a dishwashing soap, to break the surface tension. Next, you soak some paper and blot it so that it feels damp but you can’t squeeze water out of it. It rewets the watercolor so that it lifts off. You then transfer the painting to the dampened printmaking paper.”
Much of Sturdevant’s work bears a resemblance to human interior anatomy. “Sometimes the anatomy likeness is overt,” she said.
Her inspiration comes from a myriad of sources.
“I saw some black paper blowing in the wind,” she said. “I immediately thought ‘art material!’ I made a collage on matte board using some of the black paper. It’s called ‘Anywhere.’
“My husband and I were in Archer City. While he was in the bookstore, I noticed an awning with cracked paint. I took a photo, and incorporated the cracked paint into a digital painting called ‘Cosmic Dance.’”
How does she decide when her latest piece of art is completed?
“I know that it is done when I revisit it and do not see any weaknesses that need to be addressed,” the artist said.
