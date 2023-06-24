Major changes in life usually bring about periods of adjustment and re-focusing.
Such is the case with Thom Jeffries, who returned to Greenville from Arizona back in 2006 with his late wife, Julia, after she retired from IBM. Sadly, after nine years of battling COPD, Julia passed away and Thom reacquainted himself with a longtime passion of his – ceramics.
“After she passed away, I needed something to get back into because I like to stay focused and keep my mind going, and I’ve always enjoyed ceramics as an outlet because you’re making something that’s functional and it’s also art,” Thom said.
After deciding to get back into ceramics, Thom joined a class in Sulphur Springs taught by Melba Crain, where he also eventually met his now-wife Brenda Hinesley Jeffries – a lifelong artist who has worked in mediums that include pottery, beadwork, acrylic painting and basket weaving.
“I think love of art was the ingredient that sparked our love affair,” Thom said of Brenda. “The heart of our home is art, and we have two home studios – Studio A and Studio B.”
As Thom has progressed as an artist he has increasingly been incorporating ceramics into three-dimensional mixed media pieces that often also utilize reclaimed wood from old fencing.
“I wanted to get into something that no one else was really doing, so I’ve been taking old fencing – because, while it may look dilapidated at first, the material is often made of good, solid oak or poplar – and I combine it with ceramic pieces and use it all to make mosaic-like things,” Thom said. “I have a friend who’s in the fencing business and he gives me materials pro bono that he’s otherwise going to throw away, so it works out.”
Currently, Thom has been this month’s featured artist at At the Top Art Gallery in Greenville. One of the works that he has already sold is one he calls his “first major work.” It’s titled “Woman in a Cave,” and is a vibrant, abstract 3-D portrait of a woman with gray, spiky hair surrounded by gray, spiky stalagmites and stalactites.
“The work was built on fencing, but the eyes, nose and (hair and cave) pieces are ceramic,” Thoms said. “It was actually bought by a collector who had seen the work on my page on Facebook and came out to buy it at the gallery.”
In addition to artwork that’s simply visual and expressive, Thom also enjoys creating functional pieces, which notably include clocks.
“I’ve made more than a dozen clocks over the last two and a half years, and I’ve converted from making them out of just ceramics to also incorporating the reclaimed wood,” Thom said. “One of the most recent pieces I’ve made is a pizza clock, but I’m not limited to any specific themes.
“I think a lot of artists would say that for a piece to be any good, there has to be some spontaneity to it,” Thom added. “And with the clocks, it’s a multi-use, functional piece of art that you can both look at and tell time on it.”
Inspired by how much working in ceramics has enriched his life, Thom is currently working with his wife, Brenda, on starting a ceramics class in Greenville, which they hope to start offering sometime this fall.
“Ceramics is a pacifier for people, a personalized endeavor for everyone involved,” Thom said. “It’s therapeutic and fun – which is the most important thing. It has to be fun.”
