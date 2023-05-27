Audaciously opulent spectacles like King Charles III’s coronation three weekends ago and the elegant portraits of long-dead monarchs that students see as they flip through their history books continue to leave a mark on the popular imagination – as is evident in the continuing popularity of movies and series about both historical and fictional kings and queens.
A Greenville artist who has been having fun catering to this appeal of all things royal is Zoe Hong Brigance, who has been painting portraits of friends that are styled to look like playing cards, with each painting’s subject depicted wearing richly brocaded finery to resemble kings, queens or Jacks.
“My husband owns a game store (Brigandry Games in Greenville), so with so many of the games having kings and queens in them, I thought it would be fun to paint portraits of the people who work there as kings and queens on cards,” Brigance said.
The process Brigance uses in creating the colorful paintings involves her starting with a simple photo headshot of her subject, which she sketches and shades in. Then, the person’s facial expression, the shape of their face and their personality will all contribute toward Brigance’s creation of their royal persona, and she’ll plan and gradually add in all their regalia.
While Brigance currently has several of her playing card portraits on display and for sale at At the Top Art Gallery and had a booth at the Hunt County Festival of the Arts earlier this month, she has not yet actively pursued getting people to commission similar portraits of their family and friends. She is, however, interested in taking her work in that direction.
Those interested in contacting Brigance about commissions or who have questions about her art can contact her via email at zoebartwork@gmail.com or through her Facebook page for Zoe Art Studio.
Long before beginning her current series of playing card portraits, Brigance was born in Jingdezhen, China, where she later formally studied sculpture and ceramics at the Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute. In 2016, she moved to the United States and had an art studio in Plano, where she taught both sketching and ceramics.
“Whether through sculpture or portraiture, I’ve always liked working with the human form or with animals,” Brigance said.
On the topic of animals, Brigance has also recently been painting several works that depict Pallas’ cats (also known as manuls). Pallas’ cats are small wild cats native to Central Asia who have increasingly become the subjects of internet memes – largely due to their shaggy coats, round husky bodies and “grumpy-looking” faces.
“In one of the paintings, the cat is looking straight at you, with the words, ‘Bring it,’ at the top, because it just fits the cat so well and it’s encouraging for people,” Brigance said.
