“Amber painted this house, Lump added the turtle and I'm adding all this madness,” Greenville artist David Pech said while pointing at a disembodied eyeball with colorful tentacles, flying saucers and other unusual things he was contributing to a collaborative painting created by himself and artists Amber Crimmings of Dallas and Matt “Lump” Lumpkins of San Francisco.
“I do a lot of collaborations and I like doing them, so I sometimes call myself 'The Great Collaborator,'” Pech added.
In recent years, Pech's work – with its colorful “surrealism meets pop art” aesthetic – has been a frequent sight in Greenville’s At the Top Art Gallery, the Texan Theater, Forbidden Art Gallery and even the waiting room of the TransZilla auto repair shop. However, Pech's work has also been featured at Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas and several other galleries.
“From 2017 to 2020, before the pandemic hit, I was on regular rotation at Deep Ellum Art Co. and had to crank out a whole new batch of art every two weeks,” Pech said. “I sold a lot of work out of Deep Ellum.”
Some of the things that people notice when they look at Pech's artwork is his use of bold, high-contrast color schemes and its eclecticism, drawing together influences ranging from religious iconography to pop art.
“I guess if I had to put a label on it, I'd call it 'neo surrealism,'” Pech said.
“What I put in my paintings is a mix of conscious and unconscious influence,” he explained. “Like, when I'm working on a collaboration, I'll look at what the other artists have done and visualize other things that could be part of it. I'll look at one spot and see a skull, then I'll look at another part and see a woman's breast, or I might flip it upside down to get a different perspective and decide what to add to make it work when oriented differently.”
In regard to his process, Pech does not claim to follow a regimented routine, but rather paints when the mood strikes, which happens frequently.
“I paint in my garage. I paint in bed. I paint at the kitchen table. I paint whenever, wherever I'm feeling it,” Pech said. “There are a lot of paint stains in my carpet at home.”
Like many artists, Pech's voracious need to create started at an early age.
“When I was in the first grade, I had a new teacher fresh out of college and she didn't know what to do with me because I already knew how to read, write and do arithmetic past grade level, so she handed me reams of paper and just let me sit in class and draw all day,” he said. “I pretty much always thought I was going to be an artist.”
Eventually, Pech would go on to formally study art at Dallas Baptist University, where he also nurtured a growing interest in theology.
“While I was an art major at DBU, most of the electives I took were in theology. I'm actually only four semesters away from having a (bachelor's) degree in theology,” Pech said.
The influence of Pech's theological background can be seen in several of his works, such as a crucifixion-depicting work reminiscent of Salvador Dali's “Corpus Hypercubus” titled “The Gift of Pain” and another inspired by Christ's return as described in the Book of Revelation titled “The Return of the King.” It depicts Jesus charging on a white horse with sword in hand while flanked by two angelic figures.
Despite his accomplishments in art, Pech remains humble and enjoys encouraging and supporting other artists as assistant manager of At the Top Art Gallery at Greenville's Uptown Forum.
