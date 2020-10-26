Greenville artist Maegan Kirschner enjoys celebrating holidays. At present, Halloween decor permeates the Kirschner home on Henry Street, and one of the artist’s personally designed dollhouses has a Halloween theme complete with eerie creatures and tiny bottles of mysterious potions.
In addition, this year Kirschner commemorates the Day of the Dead with unique original postcards.
“The Day of the Dead postcards came about because at the MK Gallery in Denison I saw mail art, a trend which is hardly done anymore,” she said. “It was mostly done at the turn of the previous century because artists mailed their work and hoped that a catalog might pick their work.”
Since 2012, Denison, Texas, has hosted the Dia del Muertos Festival. This year, the Denison Arts Council and the MK Gallery asked artists to create mail art.
“They did a Day of the Dead postcard call for art,” Kirschner said. “I just thought that was so cool, and so I decided to make a limited edition of 25 postcards.
“Since I have been putting food in the food pantry at Kavanaugh Methodist Church, I thought that I would try to sell the cards and put half of the money into food for the pantry. I like to do art that benefits other things. I thought that this would be fun because the Day of the Dead is also around Halloween.
“People can either keep the cards and frame them or mail them. They are all signed and numbered. They begin as blank postcards. I did mixed media on each one, and none are alike. Mixed media was my first love in art. I signed and numbered them. They are done with paint, markers, watercolors, specialty paper and very fine glitter. When they were finished, I coated them with sealer. You can just pop a postage stamp on them and mail them.
With them being limited edition and numbered, they are artwork. It was a fun thing to do.”
Greenville fused glass artist Monica Lubiani commented on Kirschner’s Day of the Dead project.
“Maegan is a dynamic artist and is always looking for ways to use her art to help others,” Lubiani said. “When she told me that she was going to create the Day of the Dead postcards to raise money for the food pantry, I wasn’t surprised. She has such a big heart and has found a creative way of giving back.”
Kirschner has remained at home most of the time since the early days of the coronavirus.
“Because I have MS, when COVID started rising the last week of January, my husband Brandon said that he thought that I should limit my activities,” she said.
“Before the pandemic, I had been going to two or three art shows a week around the metroplex. I had been trying to promote my company The Art Circle Gallery, and I enjoy exploring the art world.
“I planned to stay home and just focus on my artwork and my company, and about that time every studio and art event shut down. I love painting, but after weeks and weeks of just painting, my creativity was getting stunted. That’s why I made the effort to be creative in other ways. I tried to find art shows that were mail-in or virtual. I started making stationery as original artwork. With mail-in or virtual shows, more people had access to enjoy my work.”
Kirschner, the mother of six children, has big plans for Halloween. The Kirschners moved to Greenville in 2020 after living on a farm near Royse City.
“This is the first Halloween in 15 years that we have lived in a house in a neighborhood,” she said “The kids have been excited about the possibility of safely handing out candy this year.”
No matter what season, Kirschner reimagines her home to reflect the particular holiday.
“I love to decorate for the holidays,” she said. “It’s fun to transform the house into a new story for that time. It’s not just for Halloween. I like to change the story for every holiday. In January, we have snowmen, and in February, we have valentines. Part of our Halloween this year is a Harry Potter theme. Ethan and Daylin have birthdays a week apart. Because we can’t do anything for their birthdays, I decided to be a little different here at the house. I have the Ministry of Magic as the bathroom. In other places are the Harry Potter letters with the chandelier and the proclamations. I mailed Ministry of Magic IDs to the birthday kids.
“I like to take each holiday and do artwork and creative things. Later this year, I will be doing some abstract Christmas work. I’ve never done that before. I love poinsettias. I’ve sketched them out and will get the canvases started now that Halloween is kind of covered.”
Kirschner excels in producing many kinds of art. Lubiani calls Kirschner’s work “whimsical, with color and found objects used to create dimensional artwork.”
During the past two years, accomplished artist Kirschner has been part of 65 shows in the U.S. and internationally. Her work has been accepted to show in galleries as well as online. She has been in five magazines featuring her work.
Dace Kidd of AASH, the Arcadia Art Show, in Tyler has showcased Kirschner’s work several times at art shows which Kidd has produced.
“Maegan’s work always surprises with new insights and bold experimentation,” Kidd said. “We had a great time and much success working together to curate a group show featuring artwork by local women artists. I am amazed by Maegan’s energy and commitment to creativity and her drive to help other artists.”
Kirshner’s home is chock full of paintings, collages and distinctive art pieces such as the trailing spools of vintage thread which get progressively more tangled and the series of stunning photographs called “Car Wash Meditations.”
“The walls are covered with paintings so that we can enjoy the art,” she said. “But there is still one closet in the house with 150 paintings in it that we couldn’t find places to hang! The large pair of paintings in one bedroom are called “The Wedding; The Suit: The Dress.” I won Best in Show at the Texas Visual Arts Society, International AASH Show, Italian Biennale, in Tyler, Texas.”
Not only is she an artist, Kirschner is also a businesswoman.
“I began The Art Circle Gallery because I believe that life is a circle and that artwork is a circle,” she said. “We have an online gallery and then we have soft cover coffee table books. We invite artists to submit five to 10 images of their work and a bio. I design six pages and we print out what is called a ‘trade coffee table book.’ It’s something that I started because I had worked for galleries, and I wanted to help artists to be in a show. I connect buyers and artists, and they work out the details. I take established artists and also emerging artists.
“Another part of the business is the AMK Studio. We hand make stretchers for artists. Brandon learned how to do hand stretching, and it kind of became our side passion. In addition to the plain canvases, there are 23 colors of pre-dyed duck cloth. The stretchers are very sturdy.”
Eventually, Kirschner’s children will all be leaving home.
“I will be making changes soon,” she said. “Since it won’t be long until my three high schoolers will be graduating, I have been accepted to complete a Master of Studio Arts degree at Texas A&M-Commerce. I taught history in college at one time, and I would like to be an art teacher.”
