With the widespread popularity of food trucks and food carts, the City of Greenville recently approved a permit form for prospective mobile food vendors to fill out that better-defines rules and regulations for food trucks.
Some of the main purposes of the form, which was approved by the city council Tuesday, was to give the prospective mobile food vendors a list of permits, licenses and certificates they would need to operate legally; better define rules regulating commissaries (the “home bases” where food trucks are kept while not operating, washed/sanitized, wastewater and grease is disposed of, and food is stored/refrigerated); and give the fire department a guide for the safety inspection.
Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock sees the new permit form and its clarified rules as a way of helping bring more mobile food vendors to Greenville, but in a way that better ensures safety.
“There are followings for certain food trucks where people follow those food trucks ... on Facebook or social media, who post ‘Hey I’m gonna be here at this time, this night’ or whatever, and people will follow those certain food trucks around … so I think, from a city standpoint, [food trucks] just give more options for the citizens and more opportunities [to businesses],” Spurlock said.
One question that was raised about food trucks by Mayor Jerry Ransom at Tuesday’s city council meeting was how to go about making sure that sales taxes collected by food trucks while within Greenville city limits actually make it to the city, to which Spurlock said she would seek more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.