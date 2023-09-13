On Tuesday, the Greenville City Council adopted a property tax rate less than the calculated no-new-revenue rate.
The rate adopted for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is 55.9 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is 2.03 cents below the no-new-revenue rate and also one cent lower than the current rate of 56.9 cents per $100 valuation.
This marks the eighth year in a row city leaders have reduced the property tax rate compared to the previous year.
While the property tax rate has decreased, the city still expects to receive more in total revenue this coming year.
This is due to increases in property values and sales tax revenues, as well an increase in the water and sewer usage rate, Greenville’s finance director GP Ippolito explained.
Overall, property values in the city have risen by more than 15% while values on new properties have increased by 49%, sales tax collection is up by more that 6% and water and sewer usage rates were increased by 11%.
