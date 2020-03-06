Now that spring weather conditions are appearing in the area, many residents may be making plans to plant a new garden, make repairs and renovations to their homes, or just spend more time in the great outdoors.
With that in mind, Keep Greenville Beautiful has scheduled the spring edition of its annual Home and Garden Show, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 28 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Moulton Drive in Greenville.
Admission is free and there will be free parking for the event.
Multiple exhibits are expected to be presented for those wanting to know more about home decor, local honey producers, handmade soaps and candles, cleaning services and products, air conditioners, realty, rugs, laser art, foundation repair, fencing, floral arrangements and more.
Workshops and activities will include “Making Air Plant Gardens” with Elaine Yznaga, with the Hunt County Master Gardeners hosting a question time.
There will be fee giveaways and door prizes every 30 minutes. Parents can also bring their children to meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy the Kids Zone activities
Vendors and sponsors are still being sought for the event.
Those wanting additional information can contact Keep Greenville Beautiful Executive Director Tracey Fentum at 903-441-1399 or on the website at www.keepgreenvillebeautiful.com.
