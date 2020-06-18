Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. intends to convene the monthly session of the Hunt County grand jury Friday, concluding the term of the current session that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As was the case with the April and May sessions, safety measures will be implemented. The panel will meet in the 196th District Court and will be required to maintain social distancing. The courtroom will undergo a cleaning and sanitation treatment just before the meeting and masks will be available for the grand jurors.
The offices at the Hunt County Courthouse remain closed to the public, under a disaster declaration connected to the pandemic.
The grand jury will meet for the the final monthly session of its six-month term of presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court. A new grand jury will be seated in July to begin a new six-month term of presenting cases for the 354th District Court.
The session in March was canceled as a result of the pandemic.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.