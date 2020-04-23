Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. intends to convene the monthly session of the Hunt County grand jury as scheduled Friday, with the meeting expected to consider indictments in two pending homicide cases.
The session in March was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to have the grand jury this week,” Walker said, adding the appropriate precautions will be taken.
The panel will meet in the 196th District Court and will be required to maintain social distancing. The courtroom, which was cleaned and sanitized once this week already, will undergo the treatment again before the meeting.
“There will be masks available,” Walker said. “We just want to make sure the grand jurors feel comfortable.”
The offices at the Hunt County Courthouse remain closed, under a disaster declaration connected to the pandemic.
The grand jury will meet for the latest session of its six-month term of presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.
Walker has anticipated the panel would be looking into two homicides from earlier this year.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $2 million bond on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the Feb. 4 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M Unversity-Commerce campus, and a charge of capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department. Smith is also being held in the Hunt County facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
• Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills has been charged with murder in connection with the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Nichlson was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
