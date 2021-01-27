A Rains County man has been indicted on multiple counts, including child sex trafficking, while a Quinlan man has been charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing children.
The indictments filed against Michael Wayne Hove II and Casey Austin Holloway were issued during the Jan. 22 session of the Hunt County grand jury.
• Hove, 35, of Point, was indicted on one count of trafficking child engaging in sexual conduct, with two additional indictments of sexual assault of a child.
The indictments allege the offense occurred on or around June 1, Sept. 13 and Sept. 16, 2020. Hove was reportedly taken arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 25, 2020, and as of Monday remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of s total of $450,000 bond. The trafficking indictment is a first-degree felony charge, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. The remaining indictments are second-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison each.
• Holloway, 34, of Quinlan was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.25 million bond on two counts of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14 years of age and one count of sexual abuse of a child-continuous.
Holloway was reportedly taken into custody in Rusk County in November by officers with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Hunt County facility.
Jail records indicate the offenses referred to in the charges allegedly occurred on or about Sept. 22.
Sexual abuse of a child-continuous is a first-degree felony, while the remaining charges are second-degree felonies.
No dates have been scheduled with the 196th District Court for arraignment hearings on the indictments for either defendant.
