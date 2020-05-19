By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Three men, two from Hunt County and one from Collin County, have been indicted in connection with alleged multiple sexual assaults of children.
The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments Friday, as it presented felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.
* Thomas Mitchell Totten, 59, of Greenville, was indicted on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous. The indictment alleged Tottten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018. Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6. He was later released on $125,000 bond.
* Pierre Darrel London, 22, of Melissa, was indicted on a charge os sexual assault of a child-continuous, child under 14 years of age. London was alleged in the indictment to have assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about June 1, 2018. London was taken into custody on Feb. 1 and remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Sexual assault of a child-continuous is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
* Brannon Edward Figueroa, 26, of Quinlan, was indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child. Figueroa was alleged in the indictment to have assaulted a child/children on or about July 1 and July 9, 2019. Figueroa remains in custody at the jail, being held in lieu of a total of $350,000 bond.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
Hearings on arraignments on the indictments had not been scheduled as of press time Monday.
