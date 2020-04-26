The Hunt County grand jury issued indictments in connection with two high profile homicide cases from earlier this year.
The grand jury was meeting for the first time since February as it continued its six-month term of considering evidence in felony cases for presentation to the 196th District Court.
The session was conducted under special circumstances while the panel took extra precautions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were great, they’re troopers,” Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said. “It was a pretty comfortable process.”
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett was indicted on a charge of capital murder.
“He was charged with killing two people in a single episode,” Walker said, referring to the Feb. 4 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M Unversity-Commerce campus.
Smith remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond. Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is also being held in the facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
The capital charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison of death by lethal injection or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
• Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills was indicted Friday on one count of murder in connection with the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
The murder charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Dates for arraignment hearings for Smith and Nicholson on the indictments were not immediately scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.