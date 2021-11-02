The Hunt County grand jury has indicted a Quinlan man for the sexual assault of a child and a Harris County man on a charge of human smuggling.
The panel issued some three dozen indictments during its monthly session Monday.
• Robert James Wallen, 45, of Quinlan, was indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The indictment alleged the incident took place on or around June 1. Wallen was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 23 and as of Monday morning remained in custody at the jail, being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.
The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
• Jitzon Moralez Ramos, 25, of Houston was indicted on one count of smuggling of persons for monetary gain. Ramos taken into custody on the afternoon May 12 by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was later released on $15,000 bond.
According to the Texas Penal Code, smuggling of persons is a third degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison if a person commits the offense with the intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit and uses a motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, or other means of conveyance to transport an individual with the intent to conceal the individual or flee from a peace officer or special investigator.
Hearings for arraignments on the indictments were not immediately scheduled with the 354th District Court.
