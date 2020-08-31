Multiple indictments were issued Friday against Hunt County residents charged with assault with weapons.
The current edition of the Hunt County grand jury met for its monthly session and handled more than 40 cases which were issued public, plus an unknown number of sealed indictments, in which the person or persons named in the charges are kept confidential until they appear before a judge.
Among the cases issued public were five separate indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Elashaque Marquis Johnson, 28, of Greenville, was indicted in connection with an alleged incident in Greenville on Aug. 23, 2019.
• Casondra Ilene Truesdell, 29, of Greenville, was indicted in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on April 1.
• Kennton Darnell Gray, 35, of Greenville was indicted in connection with an alleged incident in Greenville on April 22.
• Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 49, of Commerce, was indicted in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in Commerce on May 25.
• Steven Roy Bugg, 55, Quinlan, was indicted in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in Quinlan on June 25.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to the grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
