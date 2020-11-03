The Hunt County grand jury has issued indictments in multiple major drug cases.
The panel met Friday for its monthly session, serving cases for consideration by the 354th District Court and issued indictments in at least nine incidents which allegedly occurred between summer 2019 and this past summer, all of which were investigated by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department.
The cases, listed alphabetically, included:
• Padero Genard Eabron, 33, Conroy, Arkansas, one indictment for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 4 and 200 grams from an offense that occurred on Feb. 16, 2019.
• Jerry Dewayne Heard, 29, Winnsboro, one indictment for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 4 and 2400 grams from an offense that occurred on March 11, 2020.
• April Lanae McMennamy, 33, Lone Oak, one indictment for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 200 and 400 grams, from an offense that occurred on July 16, 2019.
• Ishamena Shavon Miller, 40, Morrilton, Arkansas, one indictment for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 4 and 200 grams from an offense that occurred on Feb. 16, 2019.
• Joel Dean Montgomery, 49, of Greenville, who was indicted on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 4 and 200 grams and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 1 and 4 grams, from offenses that occurred on Aug. 15 and Sept. 11, 2019.
• Antonio Peacock, 38, Texarkana, Arkansas, one indictment for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 200 and 400 grams from an offense that occurred on March 11, 2020.
• Jessie Thames III, 41, Flint, Michigan, one indictment for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 200 and 400 grams from an offense that occurred on May 18, 2020.
• Ryan Vaonochten, 39, Bay City, Michigan, one indictment each for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between four and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between one and four grams, from an incident which allegedly occurred on Feb. 6, 2020.
• David Lee Walker, 33, Viliona, Arkansas, one indictment for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 4 and 200 grams from an offense that occurred on Feb. 16, 2019.
Penalty Group 1 typically includes opioids, opium derivatives and/or opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, mescaline, psilocybin, and similar hallucinogens.
Hearings for arraignments on the indictments had not yet been scheduled as of Monday.
