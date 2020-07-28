A Rains County woman has been indicted on a charge of family violence aggravated assault in connection with a reported incident in Greenville in April.
A Commerce man was charged with aggravated assault involving an alleged attack in the city in March.
The cases against Jheri Leighann Bigham and Anthony Carnel Phifer were among the indictments issued Friday by the Hunt County grand jury.
• Bigham, 39, of Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon. Bigham was alleged in the indictment to have committed the assault on April 21, the same day she was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department. The charge was filed as a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Bigham is also facing a charge of evading arrest, filed by the grand jury in June, in connection with an alleged incident on the same date.
Bigham is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $210,000 bond.
• Phifer, 58, of Commerce, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Phifer was alleged in the indictment to have committed an assault on March 25. He was taken into custody by the Commerce Police Department on April 2 and remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond on the charge and without bond on an alleged parole violation.
The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Dates for hearings on arraignments for Bigham and Phifer had not been scheduled as of press time Monday.
