Most government employees will have an extended break for Christmas, although law enforcement officers will be out in force during the upcoming holiday to keep the roadways safe.
Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any chance the holiday will be a White Christmas for Greenville or Hunt County.
All state of Texas, city of Greenville and Hunt County offices will close for the Christmas holiday on Thursday and Friday.
The offices will also be closed on Jan. 1.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation are urging motorists to use caution while traveling for the holiday season and law enforcement officers will be out in force to keep the roadways safe.
The long-range forecast from the National Weather Service indicated while Santa and the reindeer will have a cold arrival on Christmas Eve, there is no chance of any wintry precipitation locally. Lows are forecast to dip into the low 20s and early 30s on Christmas Eve and climb into the 40s and 50s on Christmas Day.
It has been eight years since Greenville and Hunt County have experienced a White Christmas. North Texas residents were surprised by a sudden snowstorm that developed on Christmas Day 2012. Powerful thunderstorms rolled into the region shortly before dawn on Dec. 25, bringing thunder and heavy rain before the precipitation rapidly changed over to snow that afternoon. Heavy blowing snow fell well into the evening. The National Weather Service reported Greenville officially received four inches of snow on Christmas, although reports from weather spotters varied widely. Quinlan was reported to have received about two and one-half inches, with Commerce receiving three and one-half inches of snow. The highest totals came from reports to the north and west of Hunt County, with areas of Fannin County recording up to six inches of snow from the storm.
• Greenville and most of Hunt County received up to two inches of snow from a storm that blew in on Christmas Eve 2009.
• A powerful arctic front blew into Greenville on the morning of Dec. 22, 2004, bringing a combination of ice and snow and plunging temperatures into the low teens by Christmas Eve, with near-zero wind chills. There were still some patches of snow in spots on Christmas Day.
• A light dusting of snow fell on some parts of the area on Dec. 22-23, 1990, and a trace of snow was reported in North Texas on Dec. 23, 1983.
• The great Christmas Day ice storm of 2000 was two ice storms back to back during the last week of the year. Several inches of ice fell across the region, leaving some cities without power for days.
