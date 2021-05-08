AUSTIN — The Texas House of Representatives passed sweeping voting limits Friday afternoon that aligns with a Republican belief that the 2020 election was fraudulent. With one defection, Republican members of the House passed Senate Bill 78-64 and now it awaits the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott, who made election security a top priority.
From Florida to Georgia, Iowa and now Texas, Republican lawmakers have used unsubstantiated claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies to justify new voting restrictions. They argue the new limits, which largely target mail voting, are needed to boost public confidence and improve security. In some cases, the rules also create onerous requirements and penalties for local election officials.
“It is old Jim Crow dressed up in what our colleagues are calling election integrity,” said Democratic state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez.
State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) said the bill is a critical step in ensuring free and fair elections.
“Throughout the interim, I met with hundreds of constituents who are concerned with election integrity, and I’m proud to say that we have taken major steps in addressing those concerns by cracking down on the potential for vote harvesting and voter fraud,” he said.
New voting limits have also been signed into law in Florida, Georgia and Iowa. Elsewhere, Republicans in Ohio and Michigan are also pressing ahead with overhauls of various election procedures.
“We are seeing the strong effect of President Trump’s big lie. We are seeing the Republican Party go all-in on supporting him and his lies,” said Sylvia Albert, voting and elections director for Common Cause, which advocates for expanded voter access. “We are seeing them use this opportunity to create deliberate barriers to voting for Black and brown voters. It’s un-American.”
In Texas, Democrats had no path to stop the bill in the GOP-controlled state Capitol, but they deployed various technical challenges and used hours of questioning that the bill’s author, Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, appeared unprepared at times to answer.
Finally, an agreement was reached between Republicans and Democrats leaving the bill with 20 amendments that significantly watered down some of what advocates called the most problematic aspects of the bill as it passed the key vote 81-64. The session ends May 31.
The amendments lowered initially proposed enhanced criminal penalties, allowed poll watchers to be removed if they breach the peace and clarified that election judges and volunteers wouldn’t be held liable for honest mistakes. Additionally, they instructed the state to send voter registration applications to high schools and instructed the state to develop an online format for tracking early ballots.
Abbott, who has not wavered in his backing of his party’s restrictions and has lashed out at businesses that have spoken out, reiterated his support Thursday, tweeting: “I made election integrity an emergency item this session to help ensure every eligible voter gets to vote and only eligible ballots are counted.”
Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee and who authored the House version of the voting bill, echoed those sentiments in urging his colleagues to back the proposals.
“We don’t need to wait for bad things to happen to protect the security of the election,” Cain said. “I don’t believe that this is voter suppression, I believe it is voter enhancement.”
Other restrictions in Cain’s bill would outlaw Texas county officials from sending mail-ballot request forms to all registered voters, efforts voting officials in Harris County — where Cain is from — put in place last year to expand ballot access when in-person gatherings were more hazardous because of the coronavirus pandemic. Harris County, which includes Houston, is also a Democratic stronghold where 44% of the nearly 5 million residents are Latino and 20% are Black.
Voting rights groups say poor and minority voters will bear the brunt of GOP restrictions, and that Republicans are counting on the privilege of their voters to overcome hurdles. Some Republicans across the country have expressed concern the new rules could end up hurting GOP voters as well. Republican voters, particularly seniors, have long embraced mail voting.
“What’s even more perplexing is the proposed legislation attacks voting practices that Republicans have relied on for decades to turn out voters,” Texas state Rep. Lyle Larson, a Republican, wrote in an opinion column earlier this week.
On Tuesday, more than 50 companies and business organizations, including some in Texas, released an open letter expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state.
Republicans in Texas have angrily rejected those accusations. They say the measures would only rein in powers that county leaders never had in the first place.
The Texas Senate also voted to approve several changes Thursday to how the state conducts elections and depending on your point of view, they will make elections more secure; make it more difficult to vote.
Senate Bill 7 aims to improve the tracking of mail-in early ballots, tighten voter identification laws around mail-in ballots and early voting, tighten eligibility for mail-in voting would make it a felony if the information was incorrect, issue $100 fines to election registrar’s who fail to correct ineligible voters from the voting rolls in a per-instance collection, restrict the solicitation of mail-in voting by county election officials, strengthen the rules around election observers, ban voting in parking garages or other temporary locations, including tents and bans 24-hour voting, while restricting the maximum hours of voting to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The bill was written by Sen. Bryan Hughes and he took it to Twitter to celebrate the victory.
“This bill makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Hughes, who is from Mineola and represents the 1st District. “This is a strong election integrity bill that we can be proud of.”
The bill was passed at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
There has been some backlash to the bill from at least two major companies — American Airlines and Dell Computers. In a statement, Dell Computer founder Michael Dell said he was opposed to House Bill 6, which has similar aims.
American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, said the moves were “anti-democratic.”
“We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it. As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy and is the foundation of our great country. We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter which political party or candidate they support,” the company stated.
“We acknowledge how difficult this is for many who have fought to secure and exercise their constitutional right to vote. Any legislation dealing with how elections are conducted must ensure ballot integrity and security while making it easier to vote, not harder. At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society – not create them.
The fight over voting in Texas is part of a larger national conversation about voting rights. Liberal groups have attacked the bill for its restrictions. Coupled with House Bill 6, Texas could also restrict how much help voters can receive getting to the polls.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) applauded the passage of the Texas Voting Rights Bill.
“The Texas House passed SB 7 on second reading, a bill to safeguard our elections in Texas, despite immense pressure from woke corporations and the liberal media,” he said. “The bill protects the voting rights of 29 million Texans and would make our elections in Texas more accessible and more secure. When Texans go to cast a vote, that vote should count. I am grateful for the Republicans and the Leadership in the Texas House and Senate who have been leading the fight to protect the integrity of our elections in Texas, and I hope that this bill becomes law.”
___
Acacia Coronado contributed to this report for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
___
Associated Press writer Christina A. Cassidy contributed to this report from Atlanta.
