The two government officials representing Hunt County in Austin will be at the state capitol for a little while, dealing with the current special session which is expected to tackle almost a dozen items raised by Governor Greg Abbott, but their job won’t be done when the session wraps up.
It is likely that State Sen. Bob Hall and state Rep. Bryan Slaton will be returning to Austin this fall to tackle an even bigger issue, namely redistricting.
It is anticipated the results of the 2020 Census are to be delivered to the president and Congress in August, with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states shortly thereafter. The numbers will be needed to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to county commissioner and city council precincts based on population changes.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
The Hunt County GOP Club has scheduled a program concerning redistricting at 6 p.m. July 19 at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall will talk about which factors will be considered in setting the districts, along with other issues facing the County Commissioners Court.
A meal from TaMolly's Mexican Kitchen for $9 will be available. Ordering a meal and additional information about the upcoming meeting is available by email at davidmhale@mac.com
