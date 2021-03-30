Most government offices will be taking a three-day weekend in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
The giant Eggstravaganza Thursday is one of several Easter egg hunts planned in the next few days.
• Most State of Texas and all Hunt County and City of Greenville offices, including the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, will be closed Friday.
The offices of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (will also be closed Friday.
The U.S. Postal Service and banks will be open, as Good Friday is not considered a federal holiday.
The Herald-Banner business office will also be open regular hours Friday.
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free Eggstravaganza.
• The Tawakoni Public Library, 340 West State Highway 276 in Quinlan, will present a reading of an Easter story, along with Easter crafts, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• The Feed My Sheep Ministry - Hunt County has scheduled a free Easter meal for 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ja-Lu Park, 2 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville. Participants are invited to bring a dish to the meal. Additional information is available by calling 903-392-7108.
• The Celeste Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Celeste Elementary School Pavilion. The event is scheduled to ask feature games, pictures and more and to continue to 4 p.m.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department and West Tawakoni Friends of the Park have scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event for children 12 and under will take place at the West Tawakoni City Park. Anyone wanting to donate plastic eggs and/or individually wrapped candy can drop the items off at West Tawakoni City Hall or Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and for 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Sunday, featuring special golden prize eggs. The events are free to all children through fifth grade.
• Paradise Baptist Church will be hosting Easter Egg Hunts with prizes for all age groups from babies through high school, starting promptly at 10 a.m. Sunday at Caddo Mills High School.
