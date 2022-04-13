Many government offices will be taking a three-day weekend in observance of Good Friday.
Meanwhile, the giant Eggstravaganza occurs on Thursday, one of several Easter egg hunts planned in the next few days.
Most state offices, all Hunt County offices and all City of Greenville offices, including W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, will be closed Friday. The offices of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will also be closed Friday.
The U.S. Postal Service and banks will be open, as Good Friday is not considered a federal holiday. The Herald-Banner business office will also be open regular hours Friday.
Greenville Parks and Recreation Department’s Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Blvd., for the free event for ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. The Eggstravaganza is co-hosted by Texas Fishing LLC and will feature the Easter Bunny as a special guest. Additional information is available at 903-457-2994.
Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. East, is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Royse City is presenting a free Easter egg hunt starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium, 1420 FM 1777. The event is expected to include food trucks, face painters and a performance from Will Kincaid and the RCB Band. Additional information is available at www.roysecity.com
The Hunt County Business Professionals will host its First Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday at Graham Park in Greenville. The event is scheduled to include games, facepainting, a DJ, prizes, free food “for the kids” and a food ruck for the adults, along with eggs, candy, bike raffles and the Easter Bunny. Love & Integrity Funeral-Cremation Services will give a way a $100 gift card to the best youth dance routine to the Bunny Hop Line Dance.
United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall St. in Greenville, has scheduled an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. The church also is hosting a pancake breakfast that morning, starting at 7 a.m. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246 in Greenville, has scheduled an Epic Easter Egg Hunt for 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Epic Ministries, Kazoo the Dragon, games, mascot skits, thousands of eggs and a powerful message.
Harrison House Senior Living Center, 6400 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, has scheduled a free event at noon Saturday, including hot dogs, hamburgers and an Easter Egg hunt.
The city of West Tawakoni Easter Egg Hunt is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in the West Tawakoni City Park. It will feature lots of eggs, goodies, several Golden Egg prizes and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Donations of pre-wrapped candy and plastic eggs are requested. Donations can be made at City Hall or the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department station. Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 10:40 a.m. and 12.10 p.m. Sunday. The hunts will be held outdoors. The event is free for all children through the fifth grade and will feature special prize eggs.
