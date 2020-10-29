The suspect arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with an October 2019 mass shooting in Hunt County, who later was released with all charges being dropped, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking millions of dollars in damages against the county.
Andre Wilkerson, who along with Michael Campbell are the attorneys representing Brandon Gonzales, filed the suit Tuesday, on the one-year anniversary of the incident that left two people dead and several others injured by gunfire.
“It was filed with the United States District Court of the Northern District of Texas,” Wilkerson said.
The suit was filed against the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Randy Meeks, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers investigator David Armstrong and also Jane Doe, whom Wilkerson said would be the confidential informant who was relied upon to obtain the criminal complaint that results in the arrest of Gonzales.
“If that was indeed an actual person,” he said.
The 32-page suit alleges multiple violations on the part of law enforcement, including false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray was notified of the suit Thursday morning.
“The county does not comment on pending litigation, and therefore has no comment at this time,” Ray said.
Reports at the time from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said a lone gunman opened fire inside a crowded club just east of the Greenville city limits early on the morning of Oct. 27, 2019. The assailant was believed to have used a handgun to shoot at hundreds of people who were inside the building to celebrate the Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming.
The suspect, a male, was believed to have entered the back door of the club. Based on some witness statements, the suspect appeared to be searching for one person in particular and fired at that person first.
Kevin Berry, 23, of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr., 23, of Arlington died as a result of the gunfire.
The lawsuit indicated Gonzales arrived at the location with some friends at around 11 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, but left later because the club “became too hot and unbearable” and once back at his friend’s car did a FaceTime call with a friend in Paris, Texas.
“All of a sudden, while Brandon was sitting in the car, he saw everyone scatter and run out of the venue frantically,” the suit said, noting Gonzales later learned of the shooting.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons, which was used to obtain the arrest warrant for Gonzales, a source of information voluntarily contacted the sheriff’s department with eyewitness information concerning the murders.
The lawsuit claimed the witness was never brought forward or revealed to the defense attorneys.
“Furthermore, the defense attorney never received any of the specific evidence mentioned in the Affidavit for Arrest Warrant,” according to the suit.
Gonzales was released from custody on Nov. 6, 2019.
“Yet at the time he was released Brandon had already suffered irreparable harm,” according to the suit.
Gonzales was unable to be rehired at his job and moved to Florida to be closer to his mother after reportedly becoming “infamous around town as a mass murderer” an allegation which the suit claimed followed him across the country.
“As a direct result of Brandon Gonzales’ false arrest, and the publishing of the false arrest, Brandon Gonzales’ family, friends, and co-workers, Brandon Gonzales’ reputation was severely damaged,” the suit claimed, alleging Gonzales and his family have suffered embarrassment, pain, anguish and humiliation.
The suit seeks total damages for $3.15 million, along with interest and costs and attorney fees.
