For the first time in three years, the Golden K Kiwanis will be hosting its Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.
This year’s event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville The cost for the fundraiser is $5 each with children under 6 free, with all proceeds going to benefit local activities sponsored by the Golden K Kiwanis.
Members of the Golden K Kiwanis, along with its associated Aktion Club cook and serve the meals while the pancake batter is donated by IHOP and Cracker Barrel.
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis club was established in September 1985. The organization supports a variety of local community projects and has built hundreds of ramps in its effort to assist county residents with mobility issues.
