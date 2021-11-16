The Golden K Kiwanis club of Greenville continues its efforts at the construction and installation of wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who can’t afford to buy one.
Members of the group installed its 400th ramp as part of the Texas Ramp Project Saturday morning. The 30 foot ramp was built for a couple in an area just south of the Greenville city limits. The Golden K Kiwanis also had members of the Greenville High School Key Club on hand to assist with training on the work. Also assisting was John Laine, the Executive Director of the TRP.
Pat Bowman with the Golden K Kiwanis said the ramp demonstrated the kind of challenges the club can sometimes face.
“Again, getting the first module attached to the existing stairs proved to be difficul,” Bowman said. “The concrete was so hard it was extremely difficult to drill the holes to attach the ramp. The client’s husband said these concrete stairs had come out of an old bank building. He was laughing when asked if these stairs were part of the bank vault.”
The Golden K Kiwanis has been part of the Texas Ramp Project (TRP) for almost a dozen years. One year ago, TRP celebrated the installation of 100 miles of wheelchair ramps,delivered completely free to almost 20,000 recipients across the state.
The Golden K Kiwanis in Greenville has been active in the project since joining in January 2010 and there are 15 cities in Hunt County with the club’s ramps. The Golden K Kiwanis built 40 ramps last year, with an average crew of six and an average cumulative installation time of 35 man-hours per ramp.
The Golden K Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 E Joe Ramsey Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.