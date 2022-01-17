By Alice Reese
A Catholic house of worship in Tyler needed renovation. The leaky stained-glass windows had faded in color, and the art pieces and several of the plaster statues were chipped. Some of the figures had broken or missing parts.
Fortunately, a pair of Hunt County artists came to the rescue of the Chapel at Mother Frances Hospital.
After being contacted by Mother Frances Hospital’s Program Director Beth Howe, Commerce artist David Zvanut agreed to restore the stained glass. In addition, he suggested that Greenville artist Cathy Smithey could paint the statuary and redo the decorative and faux painting within the chapel.
Built during the 1940s, the chapel remains under the care of The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazarene. The nuns live and work at Mother Frances Hospital.
The stained glass windows turned out to be even older than the chapel itself.
“The windows which were installed in the chapel came from another location,” Zvanut said. “Some of the glass is probably 100 years old.”
The local artists were part of a group of workers hired to restore the chapel.
“While we were working, a contractor and his crew did all sorts of carpentry,” Zvanut said. “They put in terrazzo flooring and refinished all the pews. The chapel is really beautiful now. To get it done on time, I worked pretty much constantly from October to December without a day off. It took me over 400 hours to reconstruct and install the windows.”
“A crew hired by the contracting company was there to paint the solid color walls,” Smithey said. “We were expected to finish by the end of 2021. That turned out to be an extremely tight schedule for me. Even though I was able to complete most of the project during December, I have still been traveling to Tyler to touch up some things.”
Zvanut removed the stained glass windows and brought them to his studio in Commerce. “The windows are 11 feet tall and about 28 inches wide,” he said. “There are six windows.
They aren’t all in one piece; each window is actually four pieces. At my studio, I put them in a muriatic acid bath which eats away all of the old glazing putty. The problem with glazing putty is that it gets old, cracked, dried out and allows water to get through.
“Also, there were quite a few pieces of cracked and broken glass. If I could find replacement glass that looked close enough, I would replace it. If I couldn’t find replacement glass, I just squeezed a bunch of sealant into the cracks and buffed it off so that it didn’t show. You could still see the crack, but it wouldn’t leak anymore. I was lucky because I was able to replace quite a few pieces of the noticeably broken glass. I found large replacement pieces which were pretty close to the actual colors of the glass.”
After being commissioned to repair and paint the statues, the art pieces and the elaborate ceiling and wall art, Smithey began the job by commuting from Greenville. But when she was not getting enough accomplished in the time allotted, she moved to Tyler.
“It was the hardest job I ever did, not because of the art but because of the logistics of driving back and forth,” she said. “After I began staying in Tyler, I started working in shifts. I worked some in the morning, then went home to sleep and came back to work at night. All I did for four months was sleep and then go back to work.
“Since I have always enjoyed fixing things, the restoration job appealed to me. Because the statues were dirty, first I had to clean them. A lot of the fingers had been broken, and someone had tried to glue the fingers back on. In the past, a homeless man came into the chapel and hit and damaged the Jesus statue. I sculpted the statue and then painted it.
Smithey performed many of her tasks while on scaffolding and a lift.
“I had a platform built for me because the lift could not reach the ceiling and the walls,” she said. “The hospital gave me an office building a block and a half away that was not being used. So I got to have the whole building as a place for the statues, the pedestals and the art. That’s where I did all the details in the statues and the paintings.”
The painter found that acrylic paint with sealer mixed in worked best on plaster.
“I painted the statues, the altar, the area around the altar and the balustrades with that mixture,” she said. “I got to know every inch of the chapel.”
Zvanut and Smithey have completed several artworks for Hunt County Public Art. Notably, Zvanut created “Eternal View,” a fused-glass window at the Commerce Public Library. Smithey’s art installation “Spectrum” can be seen at the corner of Washington and Johnson Streets in downtown Greenville.
