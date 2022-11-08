There was time Friday to pause and reflect on the impact of Alzheimer’s, both for those who have lost someone to the disease and caregivers who help loved ones through their daily struggles.
Remember For Me, the local Alzheimer’s caregiver support and education organization, conducted the annual GoPurple rally at the Hunt County Courthouse in recognition of November being National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
The ceremony featured remarks from current Remember For Me president Rev. Melva Hill and 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken. Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom also read the city’s proclamation recognizing Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Mike Castleberry and Donna Brown recited a poem, “These are the hands that once held me.”
Remember For Me co-founder Julie Horn spoke to those attending via Hill’s phone as she was unable to attend the rally in person. The event also honored former state Rep. Dan Flynn, a significant supporter of Remember For Me who died on Oct. 28.
At the event, Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith announced that the department is in the process of implementing a new program to address situations involving those in the community with special needs, such as those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
The rally sought to emphasize how caregivers are not alone in their daily battle, as Alzheimer’s causes a loved one to slowly drift away. GoPurple aims to provide both information and encouragement.
Those wanting additional information can call 903 413-0525 or email rememberformealz@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.