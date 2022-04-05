Hundreds of flags and pinwheels grace the grounds of the Hunt County Courthouse to show support for the victims of child abuse.
April is proclaimed Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County. During Friday’s Go Blue Day event, representatives from Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County, and Hunt County’s Child Protective Services agency were joined by Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), Caddo Creek Chapter, and a crowd of supporters for the official start of the monthlong observance.
CASA for Hunt County planted blue and white flags, while officials with CAC installed blue and white pinwheels. Each flag and pinwheel represents a child served by the agencies during 2021. The pinwheels will remain in place throughout the month.
In 2021, 68,517 victims of child abuse or neglect were confirmed in Texas. Additional information about rich agency and obtaining blue “No Excuse for Child Abuse” T-shirts are available by contacting CASA for Hunt County at 903-450-4410 or email casa4huntcounty@msn.com.
For prevention and reporting information, contact CASA, or the CAC at 903-454-9999.
