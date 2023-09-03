It’s not uncommon for military veterans to find reintegration back into civilian life challenging to at least some degree. However, while a period of adjustment may be all it takes for some veterans, the scars that some carry can make the transition more difficult.
For those who are struggling with mental health challenges such as trauma, extreme grief, severe depression, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, Glen Oaks Hospital in Greenville has been reaching out to area veterans with its “Veterans in Crisis” program.
As a mental health facility that provides both in-patient and out-patient services, Glen Oaks employs a team that includes psychiatrists, social workers, therapists and dietitians and offers a variety of therapies that include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, as well as other programs like yoga, equine (horse) assisted therapy, and even aromatherapy.
To better help veterans in crisis, Glen Oaks places an emphasis on treating those dealing with suicidal thoughts.
“Suicide is a major issue in the veteran community, with veterans taking their lives at a far higher rate than the rest of the American population,” the facility’s website says.
Data collected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs supports this claim, as its most recent “Suicide Prevention Annual Report” shows that in 2021, veterans took their lives at about 1.85 times the rate of non-veterans.
“We owe it to our veterans to show them that we care and that there is help available,” Glen Oaks says on its website. “We must support them in their journey towards healing and let them know that they are not alone.
“Whether it’s through therapy, counseling or medication management, Glen Oaks is dedicated to helping veterans find peace and healing.”
Those who would like more information on the services and support offered by Glen Oaks can visit www.glenoakshospital.com or call (903) 454-6000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.