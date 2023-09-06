As September unfolds, it’s not just the leaves that change color but also the collective effort of communities worldwide to raise awareness about suicide prevention. September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month – a time to come together, share stories and provide crucial support to those who may be struggling with thoughts of ending their own lives.
In a world where the stigma around mental health still exists, the statistics surrounding suicide are alarming. According to data from the World Health Organization, more than 800,000 people die by suicide each year and for each suicide, there are many more who attempt it. In the U.S. alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death – claiming the lives of over 47,000 individuals annually.
In this challenging landscape, it’s essential to highlight organizations like Glen Oaks Hospital, who are committed to making a difference in the lives of those struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide. Glen Oaks Hospital’s compassionate and dedicated team specializes in providing the care and support needed to help individuals overcome their darkest moments.
To fully grasp the urgency of the situation, it’s essential to acknowledge the sobering statistics:
• Suicide rates have been steadily rising, making it a global public health concern. In the U.S., the suicide rate increased by 33% from 1999 to 2019, according to the CDC.
• Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals 10-34 in the U.S.
• Veterans are particularly vulnerable, with an average of 20 veterans dying by suicide every day.
Suicide has a profound impact on families, friends and entire communities, causing immeasurable grief and lasting trauma.
Amid these troubling numbers, Glen Oaks Hospital stands as a beacon of hope with the hospital’s dedicated mental health professionals possessing the expertise and experience needed to provide comprehensive care for individuals grappling with depression and suicidal thoughts.
Glen Oaks Hospital’s approach to mental health treatment is holistic, emphasizing both clinical expertise and the importance of empathy and understanding. Their services encompass a wide range of evidence-based treatments, including therapy, medication management and crisis stabilization.
The hospital has also established community outreach programs to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and support networks.
During Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, it is crucial to remember that you are never alone in your struggle. Glen Oaks Hospital encourages anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or struggling with depression to reach out for help. Their compassionate team is available around the clock, providing a lifeline to hope.
For more information on the hospital, call (903) 454-6000 or visit www.GlenOaksHospital.com.
