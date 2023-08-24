The claim was surprising but then again, maybe not, and easy to verify- “Texas is the #1 state for stray animals,” claims Brandon Wooten, director of the Commerce Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. It’s true, of course, Texas is #1. How we came to own this questionable honor is up for endless debate, but recent visits to four official animal shelters in the east Texas area- shelters in Rockwall, Royse City, Greenville and Commerce- reveal how our communities are responding to this dubious distinction. Not everything is bleak.
Starting my tour in Royse City, I expect to meet people all day who are dedicated to animals. My assumption does not disappoint me. Why else would you do this job, right? At the Royse City shelter I am greeted by an all female staff led by Jaclyn Whalley. Kittens tumble in a glass enclosed playroom off the foyer. Canvas art featuring dogs and cats decorate the walls. The sound of friendly barking comes from the kennel beyond. Gone are the days of animal shelters as dark, dank places of suffering. Local animal shelters, even if those facilities are tin sided and located on difficult to find back roads, exude more an atmosphere of hope than of despair. Whalley confirms my original assumption about her dedication. “Most animal control officers are animal lovers,” she says.
“There is that rewarding side that keeps you in it,” she says, “When you see these animals who are skeletons, and they don’t have any hair because they have mange- just abused, mistreated, and neglected. You see them go from that to this shiny, happy, healthy, chunky little ball of love...that is worth it.” But Whalley also adds all jobs have challenges and one of hers is trying to understand the irresponsible owner.
Later, in Greenville, the Animal Control Supervisor, Brandon Krodle, agrees. “If people were responsible, our job would be easy.” After 29 years in the field, Krodle takes a stoic view of the stray problem. “We have repeat offenders,” he said, “People that don’t care, they take their citation and then kick their dog out the very next morning and get another citation,” he continues, but the owners “have freedoms to do want they want, and they choose to get a citation.” Krodle adds,” I have to remind my staff there are 100% better pet owners out there.”
The Greenville shelter is tucked back in the trees in an inviting location off Hwy 69. On the south side of the driveway, backhoes and a large sign announce the future location of a new building for Cause for the Paws, a venerated Greenville organization that offers low cost vaccinations and neutering. Both Krodle and Whalley, as do all the shelter supervisors, encourage dog and cat owners to provide both services for their pets. They also advocate for micro-chipping your animals.
“9 times out of 10, if the animal is chipped,” said Whalley, “We find the owner.”
Adoption is the ultimate aim of all shelters, and that afternoon, upon entering the door of the Commerce shelter, one is in progress. Facilitated by the shelter manager, Brandon Wooten, the tiny office erupts into a spontaneous “Gotcha Day” party made up of Uma, a 5 year old collie mix, Uma’s new parents Skylar Shelton and Summer Wilson, a photographer (me), the Commerce city manager Howdy Lisenbee, Wooten and his assistant Erin Moya, and Robert Ronn, a guy who just happened to be there looking at the cats.
“ Gotcha’ Day’ is the day they came and ‘got ya’’,” explains Wooten about the phrase, “You don’t have a birth date, but you have a ‘Gotcha’ Day’!”
As a last touch before they leave for home, when all the fees are paid and the papers are signed, Wooten poses Uma with his new parents for their first family photo.
Later, while I am shown plans for a new shelter in the works, the city manager Howdy Lisenbee makes a point about the expansion. “You can tell a lot about the character of a community by how the community handles their seniors, their kids, and their animals,” he said, “So when you look at how we handle our animals, the shelter that these guys live in,” he motions to the cat cages, “It’s undersized, it’s hard to function in this facility, and the volume of animals continues to grow, so that’s why we’re doubling the capacity of our shelter.” In this same spirit of community, the site for the new facility was cleared recently, the dirt work a gift from Hunt County. The new shelter will have state of the art kennels, outdoor spaces, kitty playrooms, and, I am glad to note, a big enough reception room for “Gotcha’ Day” celebrations.
The director of the Rockwall Animal Services and Adoption Facility holds many titles, partially because the Rockwall shelter operates on a slightly different model than the other shelters I’ve visited. Molly Brodnax is President and Director of the Legacy Humane Society, Director of the Rockwall Adoption Center, and President of Rockwall PAWS, a fundraising arm of the facility. “We operate the animal shelter to house the pets on stray hold, bite quarantine, or if available for adoption, but Animal Control is still run by the city.” The city of Rockwall provides the building and a portion of the adoption center’s funding, but “the balance comes from donations, adoption fees, surrender fees, and return to owner fees,” says Brodnax.
The adoption facility is bright, airy, and inviting the morning I drop in. East facing windows flood the lobby with light. The staff on hand greets you with a smile. There isn’t a badge in sight. A visitor asks to see the cat she is hoping to adopt and is shown to a ‘getting to know you’ room designed for socializing with your new best friend. The sweet faces of dogs and cats longing for a home peer from spotless cages placed here and there along the wall. Attached to each cage is the animal’s bio. Clearly adoption is a primary mission here, as is recovery.
“A stray pet who is found in our jurisdiction,” explains Brodnax, goes through the following procedure: “We scan him or her for a microchip, evaluate the health of the pet and treat it for any visible concerns, like fleas. If the pet has tags or was recently groomed, we do not do vaccinations upon intake. Otherwise, we do vaccinate all cats and dogs upon intake.” Pictures are also taken and posted on the shelter’s Facebook page as well as their website. Tags or a chip mean the pets “are held for 7 days to see if an owner surfaces.” No tags or chip mean “the holding time is 72 hours before the pet is evaluated for adoption,” Brodnax says.
The other shelters have similar procedures. How long the animal can be held for adoption is dependent upon an oft repeated word when this question is asked- “Space,” I am told again and again. Space is a problem for all shelters, be it Rockwall which has 36 dog kennels or Royse City which has eight, it’s never enough, and the need is great. Space dictates the fate of many animals.
“We are a no kill [shelter]” says Jaclyn Whalley, “Which a lot of people think-‘Oh, good, I can surrender my aggressive dog that eats people and you guys will find a way to adopt it out’-and that’s not the case. We don’t euthanize for space, so when we become full-we always try to keep some space for emergencies-but there are times we have to turn people away. I tell people we are no kill, and they want us to be no kill, but they get so upset if we don’t take a dog. I understand your frustration, but I also can’t make kennels out of thin air.”
In Greenville, a kill shelter, how long an animal is kept for adoption is “based on space,” says Krodle. That word again.
In all fairness, the designation of a ‘kill or no kill’ label is sometimes a game of numbers. Molly Brodnax, director of the ‘no kill’ designated Rockwall shelter explains, a ‘no kill’ shelter strives “To have a 90% or better live outcome”, which means, according to Brandon Wooten of Commerce, “For every 10 animals that come in, 9 animals are going to be adopted out.” This system can handicap small town shelters that offer euthanasia services to their public, says Wooten, “That counts against us in our ‘live release rate’, so you can get 100% adopted out, but then you also get 20 euthanasias in, it’s impossible.”
“Every shelter does have to euthanize,” explains Brodnax, “It’s all based on space, health, and temperament. If a pet is physically suffering and measures cannot be performed to save the pet’s life, humane euthanasia has to be performed for the best interest of the animal to end their suffering.” The same goes for aggressive animals after evaluation and time, “If all measures have failed”, Brodnax explains, “We cannot risk injury to the staff or the public.”
That said, what’s a shelter to do? Adoptions are the key, of course, but in the meantime, how do shelters cope with the problem of space? Some people believe ‘Rescues’ are the answer. Next week, we explore the local ‘Rescue’ movement.
