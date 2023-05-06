Two weeks ago, parents of children in Greenville ISD’s Suzuki Strings program were taken aback with the unexpected news that the district would be suspending the program for the 2023-24 school year.
“I am a parent of one of the Suzuki cello students who is in fifth grade this year, and my daughter has been thriving under the program since she moved into the school district several years ago. She’s even excelled to the point that she’s been invited to play a solo piece at Carnegie Hall in June,” Nicholas Brigance told the Herald-Banner. “The most disturbing element to me has been the abruptness and lack of any semblance of notice or transparency regarding the decision.”
The decision to suspend the program was made during the budget planning process for next year. After the decision was made, a Suzuki parent meeting was called for Thursday, April 20, Greenville ISD’s communication department confirmed.
The reason given by GISD for the suspension – both at the parent meeting and to the Herald-Banner – was the district’s need for six more special education teachers, so the three Suzuki faculty members on the payroll were removed to free up funds needed to add the additional SpEd teachers.
After the decision was made, the Suzuki instructors were notified that they would not be district employees during the 2023-24 school year.
Since the program has been “suspended” or “paused” for now, the district currently plans to hold on to the district-owned violins, violas and cellos used in the program “in hopes that [the district] will be able to reintroduce the program in the future.”
In regard to the potential reinstatement of the program, Greenville ISD said that the Greenville Suzuki Strings Association (GSSA) would need to “play an integral role in bringing the program back into the district with fidelity.”
Formed in 1997, the GSSA brought the program to GISD in 2002, and has since been primarily focused on raising funds to buy instruments and has sponsored multiple Suzuki Strings workshops over the years, which have brought in hundreds of students from across Texas (and a few from outside the state) each year.
In a nutshell, the Suzuki teaching method (as developed by renowned Japanese music educator Shinichi Suzuki) is a way of teaching and learning music that attempts to emulate the way people learn their native language as children.
Today, some of the students in Suzuki Strings program are scheduled to perform at the Greenville’s Texan Theater at 12:30 p.m. as part of the Hunt County Festival of the Arts.
