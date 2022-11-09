When the dust settled after a very close election, Greenville ISD’s proposed $136.5 million facility bond failed by 140 out of a total of 8,920 votes.
Just before midnight tonight, the Hunt County reported that 50.78% of Greenville voters had voted against the bond and that 49.22% had voted in favor of it.
The proposed uses for the bond were to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center, as both existing campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
Despite the issues with those two existing buildings, some residents expressed concerns over the last several months about the property tax impact of the proposed bond, which the district estimated at being an additional 3 cents per $100 valuation.
With many people in Hunt County straining to budget for necessities like food and fuel due to skyrocketing inflation – and with a hot real estate market driving up the average appraised value of a home by about 25% between 2021 and 2022 (according to the Hunt County Appraisal District) – some residents didn’t believe it was the right time to pass a $136.5 million bond.
However, back in August, the GISD school board reduced its tax rate by 1.74 cents to the district’s current rate of $1.103081 for every $100 that a property is worth, marking it the fifth year in a row in which its tax rate has decreased.
District officials, when promoting the bond, also repeatedly pointed out a homestead exemption that now allows all homeowners, regardless of age, to deduct $40,000 from the value of their home before the tax rate is applied.
In addition to that exemption, by state law, homeowners who are 65 or older can file with the Hunt County Appraisal District to freeze the dollar amount they pay in property taxes to the district year after year (starting the year they turn 65), unless they “make significant improvements to the property.”
Both exemptions, however, are only applicable to a taxpayer’s actual residence, and not any other buildings, investment properties or rental properties they may own.
