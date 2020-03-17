In anticipation of possibly having to extend the closure of its campuses to help prevent potential exposure to the coronavirus, the Greenville Independent School District announced Tuesday that teachers and other district employees would be in communication with families so that off-campus instruction can be tailor-made for each student’s situation.
“Every teacher is checking in on every student, so families with more than one child enrolled in GISD may receive multiple calls,” according to the district’s letter. “Also, all teachers are checking their emails, so please feel free to email any of your children’s teachers.”
One of the main things that will be discussed between district employees and parents, so that workable instruction plans can be developed, is internet access.
Other updates involving the district’s remote instruction planning are:
• Superintendent Demetrus Liggins met with principals and other district leaders to plan community outreach and compile alternative instructional resources for all grade levels. GISD officials are also in daily contact with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, along with other state and local leaders in their planning.
• All GISD employees will join Liggins for a district-wide conference call on Wednesday morning.
• Report cards for the third nine-week reporting period will be posted in Skyward this Thursday.
While GISD’s campuses are closed, they are distributing “grab and go” meals for students.
Each campus and the Wesley Martin Administration Building will have packaged meals available for students from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for breakfast, and from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For now, the district’s meal distributions are planned for only today through Friday.
The lunch packages will also contain a sandwich for dinner, courtesy of Hunt County Shared Ministries (or FISH).
Students will not be required to provide proof of need to qualify for the free meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.