Ten VEX Robotics teams representing Greenville High School and Greenville Middle School participated Thursday and Friday in their first competitions of the school year.
With multiple competition fields set up in Greenville High School’s robotics arena, the event buzzed with activity as 40 teams took turns in rounds in a game called Tipping Point, in which drivers had to use their robots to place plastic rings around mobile goals.
When the dust settled after the first day of competition Thursday, Greenville High School VEX Robotics Team, 4148A (a.k.a. Fast But Not Furious), finished ranked third overall but won the Excellence Award. Also representing Greenville High School, Team 4148E (a.k.a. Three Headed Goat), made it to the final round and was ranked fifth place overall.
Also, Greenville Middle School’s Team 2148C (a.k.a. The Backyardigans) was awarded the Judges Award for their robot.
GISD robotics advisor Corey Bankston said he was proud of all the teams for the hard work they have put in this year and of their performance at the event.
In addition to Greenville’s teams, another school district in Hunt County with entries in the competition was Caddo Mills High School. Of the six teams from Caddo Mills, two placed in the top 18.
