Greenville ISD plans to review its Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) at next Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Much of the TAPR uses data from the district’s TEA accountability assessment, which was released in August. For the 2021-22 school year, the district received an overall accountability score of 76%, for a “C” rating.
The TAPR also includes demographical information on both students and staff.
For example, according to TEA, about 35% of GISD’s total third-grade population at least met grade level on the STAAR reading test last school year. Meanwhile, the statewide percentage of third-graders who met grade level in reading that same year came out to 51%.
Using the same example – while GISD’s percentage of third-graders who met grade level on reading on the STAAR test was lower than the state percentage, it was still an 13-point improvement compared to the previous year (2020-21), when only 22% of the district’s third graders met grade level in reading.
Also in the report, each grade’s performance in a particular area is broken down into subgroups according to racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic status, and other populations. This is to help illustrate the disparity or “gaps” between the different groups.
Again, using third-grade reading as an example, 53% of GISD’s White third-graders at least met grade level, compared to 26% of the district’s Hispanic third-grade population and 16% of its African-American students. Meanwhile, about 75% of GISD’s total student population is classified as economically disadvantaged, and only 29% of the district’s economically disadvantaged third graders met grade level in reading on last year’s STAAR test.
In addition to the STAAR data, the TAPR also includes information on high school students’ SAT and ACT participation and performance, as well as high school students’ “college, career, or military readiness.”
The TAPR also includes data on district staff.
For example, more than 75% of GISD’s nearly 400 teachers are White, compared to almost 12% who are Hispanic and 11% who are African-American.
In terms of highest level of educational attainment, nearly 74% of GISD’s teachers have only bachelor’s degrees, while about 22% have master’s degrees, and 4% have no degree.
In terms of years of experience in the teaching profession, Greenville ISD’s teacher population is broken down as follows: 7.9% first year, 26.7% with 1-5 years of experience, 20.6% with 6-10 years of experience, 28.6% with 11-20 years of experience, 13.2 percent with 21-30 years of experience, and 2.9% with more than 30 years of experience. TEA shows GISD’s turnover rate for teachers as 23.1% versus the state’s overall rate of 17.7%.
GISD’s TAPR can be seen in its entirety online at https://bit.ly/3YVqMeC.
The data in the TAPR will make up most of what will be included in the district’s annual report to TEA, which will be submitted after the current school year. Other components in the annual report will be:
• PEIMS (Public Education Management System) financial standard report.
• District accreditation status.
• Campus performance objectives.
• Special education determination status.
• Report on violent or criminal incidents.
• Student performance in postsecondary institutions.
GISD plans to present the TAPR at its next school board meeting at on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
