With Greenville ISD’s first day of school being only two short weeks away on Monday, Aug. 14, it won’t be long before the 2023-24 school year is upon us.
Below, is a list of events leading into this coming year:
• Meet new Greenville High School Principal Dr. William Stewart on Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• College Application Boot Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to noon
• Senior Bash and Parent Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
• Class Schedule and Badge Pick-up for Juniors on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to noon (student’s online registration needs to be completed to receive their schedule and badge)
• Class Schedule and Badge Pick-up for Sophomores on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1-4 p.m.
• FISH Camp for Incoming Freshmen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 9-11 a.m.
Meet the teacher nights are scheduled for the following campuses:
• New Horizons High School on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Greenville Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Bowie, Carver, Crockett and Lamar Elementaries on Thursday, Aug. 10. 5-6:30 p.m.
• Travis Intermediate School on Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.
• L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Greenville High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.
In addition to these events in preparation for the approaching school year, the deadline for students to be signed up for bus service is this Thursday, Aug. 4. For instructions on how to sign up for bus service visit: https://tinyurl.com/36c7tjhc.
