The Greenville ISD School Board applied for class size waivers from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Tuesday as eight of its classrooms are over the agency’s limit of 22 students.
All of the classes in question are at elementary schools. Among them is a fourth-grade bilingual class at Bowie Elementary School that has 26 students in it. Instruction is supplemented by a teacher’s aide. Another class over capacity is a first-grade class at Carver Elementary that is at 23 students.
However, Lamar Elementary had the highest number of over-capacity classrooms, with four kindergarten classes at 23 students each, and two third-grade classes, also with 23 students each.
In regard to the four kindergarten classes at Lamar that are over capacity, GISD Supt. Boothe said the district is currently in the process of hiring aides to help with instruction.
“In the past, we would have like two classes we’d have to get waivers for, but this time it’s eight. Next year, it’ll be 12, then 18,” Trustee Trena Stafford said. “Let’s tell the public that this has to be addressed. I think this needs to be prominently said.”
One of the measures that GISD is taking to address the increasing instances of over-capacity classrooms is its $136.5 million upcoming bond election. The bond includes the building of a new 1,400-student capacity sixth- through eighth-grade middle school, where sixth-graders would be moved from Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center (T6) to free up room so that GISD’s elementary schools could change attendance districts.
On Tuesday, GISD will hold its second of four scheduled town hall meetings since the board called the election in August. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Middle School cafeteria.
For those who cannot make this coming week’s town hall meeting, GISD will conduct two more: one on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the LP Waters Early Childhood Center cafeteria and another on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the middle school cafeteria. All of the town hall meetings will be at 5:30 p.m.
In many ways, the district’s plans for the bond funds are a pared-down version of those presented for its $169.4 million facility improvement bond, which was rejected by voters in May.
The May package, like the current one, included a new middle school and a new early childhood center. The previous bond referendum also had included renovations to the high school, construction of an agricultural science facility, and improvements to the district’s transportation services facility.
In the proposed $136.5 million bond that Greenville residents will be voting on this November, the new middle school is estimated at costing $105.1 million and the new early childhood center is projected to cost $31.4 million.
Both those campuses are both 72 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
In the planning process for the bond, GISD has been working with Corgan Architects.
For LP Waters, specifically, the district’s and Corgan’s plan is to build a new 500-student early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and traffic circulation.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, Corgan’s case for demolishing LP Waters largely stems from safety concerns due to the building’s deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street, which makes morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
As for the middle school, GISD hopes to build a new1,400-student school on 24.5 acres near Hunt Regional Medical Center, to the south of the hospital.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with developers.
The bond election will be held on Nov. 8, with early voting running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
More information about the bond election can be found on Greenville ISD’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.